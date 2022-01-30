GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Ohio State

From the outside looking in, Mason Gillis sure seems to be becoming Purdue's heart and soul, and that mattered as much as anything in getting this win for the Boilermakers today.

Consider this: Purdue scored 13 points in the final four-and-a-half minutes.

Seven of them came directly off offensive rebounds from Gillis. He scored four of those points himself, and Eric Hunter accounted for the other three on what seemed like the game-icing shot.

Gillis set a physical tone from the outset of this game, and physicality obviously matters big-time in the Big Ten. He did a good job guarding Buckeye stud E.J. Liddell for the better part of the game and made a bunch of the game's most important plays.

Purdue hasn't been great this season at winning Big Ten-style games, and while this game against Ohio State opened up quite a bit in the second half, many of those traditional Big Ten basketball values came out in Purdue when it really mattered, and they were largely because of Gillis, who was the Boilermakers' most valuable player today.