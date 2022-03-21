GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Texas

MILWAUKEE — Purdue's on to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, having beaten Texas 81-71 at Fiserv Forum.

Not sure you could have scripted a much better beginning to the NCAA Tournament for Purdue, except for one thing: More threes falling. Sasha Stefanovic's slump has come at a less-than-ideal time obviously.

Otherwise, so much has fallen into the place for the Boilermakers, there being real indicators that they might be peaking at the right time.

The first half on Sunday night was the best defense Purdue's played all season, and they've been quietly been pretty good ever since the debacle at Michigan. Purdue's effort has been good, its focus has been good, and it sure seems like it's bought in more than ever to diligently preparing and communicating on the floor.

Great signs.

The stars are playing like it. Jaden Ivey has been really good in the NCAA Tournament and Trevion Williams was as good as he's ever been on Sunday night, which says nothing of Zach Edey's ho-hum 11-point, 10-rebound game and a great showing against Yale.

Purdue's role guys have been great. Ethan Morton and Mason Gillis most notably, but Caleb Furst, too. The freshman's been outstanding through two NCAA Tournament games.

There was no panic in Purdue when things got weird late in this game. They looked like a poised, mature and experienced team that grew from the situations it's encountered all season, and all through some players' careers.

Lastly, there's this: Opponents are getting buried in whistles and free throws.

That was Purdue's hope exiting the Big Ten Octagon.

Chris Beard wasn't happy about Purdue shooting 46 free throws Sunday night. What coach would be? That doesn't mean there weren't that many fouls.

But the Boilermakers have now shot 79 free throws through two NCAA Tournament games.

Seventy-nine.

Purdue shot an average of 20.5 foul shots per game over 20 Big Ten games. That number has almost exactly doubled in NCAA Tournament play, albeit over a small sample size.

That hope that getting away from Big Ten officiating would help Purdue in NCAA play, that sure seems real right now, and that's one of numerous really positive indicators for the Boilermakers heading to Philly.