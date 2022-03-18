GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Yale

MILWAUKEE — Purdue's on to Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament, having dispatched Yale 78-56 at Fiserv Forum .

Dissect this game and you'll find very little reason to fret if you're a Purdue partisan.

The Boilermakers were far from perfect but in context, they did most everything right, filling in some of those productivity gaps from the season prior by taking care of the basketball and making their free throws.

The box score doesn't reflect reality as the indiscretions of the final 10 minutes of a blowout warped the stats, but no Purdue starter other than Jaden Ivey committed a turnover.

Defensively, Purdue was very good again, albeit against a pretty limited offensive team. Keep that in mind — the Bulldogs are very limited — but also keep in the mind that the Boilermakers have been very solid defensively for the better part of a month now and that continued against Yale.

Free throws are a fickle thing, but this was just about as good as it gets: 27-of-33.

Purdue played hard, Purdue seemed prepared, Jaden Ivey had that look in his eye, Zach Edey was really good and several complementary pieces all brought it today. Caleb Furst, Ethan Morton and Mason Gillis In particular were all really good.

You couldn't have asked much more from Purdue to open the event that can define its season now.