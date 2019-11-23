Granted, Jacksonville State is what it is, but this game served as a reminder of what Purdue has in Matt Haarms.

Purdue dominated this game by getting the ball to him and Trevion Williams on the interior, but Haarms' impact went far beyond the offensive end, where he was great.

Haarms also was this game's key figure on the glass with 10 rebounds, on defense, where he may turn out to be an elite defender both against the dribble and as a shot-blocker. Tonight, he blocked five shots, and off at least two of them, Purdue ran and made threes.

That counts toward his value, as it would for any shot-blocker.

Then, this: Haarms drew eight fouls. That stuff adds up. Obviously Haarms is not Isaac Haas or Caleb Swanigan from a physical perspective, but fouls are fouls, however they come, and again, that stuff adds up and affects games one way or another, and having a presence like Haarms (and Williams, for that matter) matters.



