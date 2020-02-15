News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-15 16:33:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's loss at Ohio State

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Another Big Ten road game, another slow start and ultimately a loss Purdue, this time 68-52 at Ohio State.

Our Analysis ...

PURDUE'S SLOW START

Purdue needed — or at least very much wanted — a strong start on the road, and again didn't get it.

Energy and effort are much discussed in that context; attention to detail, not as much, and it would seem every bit as important.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}