GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's loss to Butler
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue struggled offensively, again, Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, falling to No. 17 Butler 70-61.Our Analysis and Wrap Video from the Boilermaker setback.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news