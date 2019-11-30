GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's loss to Florida State
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Purdue fell 63-60 in overtime to Florida State in the title game of the Emerald Coast Classic, falling by the slimmest of margins with an opportunity to claim an early season championship.
Here's our post-game analysis and Wrap Video.
THE WORK IN PROGRESS IS, WELL, A WORK IN PROGRESS
Purdue Is struggling offensively.
VCU and Florida State had a good deal to do with that. They're both good defensive teams, and beyond that, tough defensive teams adept at breaking an offense's rhythm and creating havoc. For a Purdue team looking for rhythm to break in the first place, these are challenges.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news