{{ timeAgo('2020-02-22 20:01:38 -0600') }}

GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's loss to Michigan

Purdue coach Matt Painter
Matt Painter's Purdue team is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 (AP)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue's NCAA Tournament outlook turned bleak Saturday during the Boilermakers' 71-63 loss to Michigan, dropping the Boilermakers to just 14-14 overall with three regular season games left to play.

NOT RISING TO THE OCCASION

Last time that desperation seemed in order for Purdue, it responded with a supreme effort vs. Wisconsin.

Such a response seemed like a reasonable expectation in a game in which the Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament fate likely hung in the balance. That that response never didn't really show — this game could have been a referendum of sorts on Purdue's competitive drive, whatever term you'd want to use — illustrates the doldrums this flawed team has drifted into at the worst time.

