Last time that desperation seemed in order for Purdue, it responded with a supreme effort vs. Wisconsin.

Such a response seemed like a reasonable expectation in a game in which the Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament fate likely hung in the balance. That that response never didn't really show — this game could have been a referendum of sorts on Purdue's competitive drive, whatever term you'd want to use — illustrates the doldrums this flawed team has drifted into at the worst time.