Illinois is a lot of things, but its toughness Is certainly one of Its defining characteristics.

Twice, it has exercised that toughness in various forms against Purdue and twice it has won convincingly.

It's physical, as evidenced by decided rebounding advantages in both games, including a 20-8 margin at halftime this time around on Purdue's home floor, and the tangible effect Kofi Cockburn's raw size has had on both these games.