GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's NCAA Tournament loss to North Texas

Last time Purdue was bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament it came at the hands of Little Rock in double overtime. It would be easy to draw comparisons between this game and that one, but this wasn't that.

Purdue was better than Little Rock and had Little Rock beat, but failed to seal the deal and allowed crazy things to happen, which they did.

There was nothing crazy about this game.

North Texas was the better team at Lucas Oil Stadium. It gave Purdue real problems with a defense that took the Boilermakers' strength away, it won the matchups game by a decided margin and it buzz-sawed Purdue from three-point range. This is a good shooting team, so that wasn't some fluke either.