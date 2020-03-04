GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's win at No. 18 Iowa
IOWA CITY — Purdue scored a mammoth win in a desperate situation Tuesday night, winning at 18th-ranked Iowa, 77-68.
Our Analysis and Wrap Video.
SENIOR NIGHT PREQUEL
This weekend, Purdue will honor Evan Boudreaux and Jahaad Proctor on senior day.
Tuesday, they made this Purdue's senior night.
Boudreaux was the game's best player and Proctor one of its more influential, an impact that gets overshadowed by all else that happened. Proctor steadied Purdue with important baskets during a bit of an offensive malaise that opened a door for the Hawkeyes.
