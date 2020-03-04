News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 02:30:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's win at No. 18 Iowa

Seniors Jahaad Proctor
Seniors Jahaad Proctor (USA Today Sports)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

IOWA CITY — Purdue scored a mammoth win in a desperate situation Tuesday night, winning at 18th-ranked Iowa, 77-68.

Our Analysis and Wrap Video.

SENIOR NIGHT PREQUEL

This weekend, Purdue will honor Evan Boudreaux and Jahaad Proctor on senior day.

Tuesday, they made this Purdue's senior night.

Boudreaux was the game's best player and Proctor one of its more influential, an impact that gets overshadowed by all else that happened. Proctor steadied Purdue with important baskets during a bit of an offensive malaise that opened a door for the Hawkeyes.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}