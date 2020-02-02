They say it doesn't matter who starts, but rather who finishes.

That was the story of Eric Hunter's resurgent night for the Boilermakers, capped by him chipping in four of the 11 points Purdue closed the game with, then making the game's most important pass, and decision, on the game-winner.

Make no mistake here: This was about Eric Hunter's play, not Matt Painter's decision to bring him off the bench, but if one contributed to the other, for Purdue, hey, great.