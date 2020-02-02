News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-02 01:52:09 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's win at Northwestern

Purdue's Eric Hunter
Eric Hunter made numerous critical plays down the stretch for Purdue (USA Today Sports)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

EVANSTON, Ill. — Purdue's winless on the road in the Big Ten no more, as the Boilermakers' dramatic 61-58 win at Northwestern got the Boilermakers that elusive victory.

Our analysis from a game in which Purdue needed an 11-0 game-closing run to win.

ERIC HUNTER BOUNCES BACK

They say it doesn't matter who starts, but rather who finishes.

That was the story of Eric Hunter's resurgent night for the Boilermakers, capped by him chipping in four of the 11 points Purdue closed the game with, then making the game's most important pass, and decision, on the game-winner.

Make no mistake here: This was about Eric Hunter's play, not Matt Painter's decision to bring him off the bench, but if one contributed to the other, for Purdue, hey, great.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}