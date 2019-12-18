News More News
GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's win at Ohio

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Trevion Williams played well again, but Purdue needs him on the floor.
Trevion Williams played well again, but Purdue needs him on the floor. (AP)

ATHENS, Ohio — Purdue played one of its best overall games of the season without a key piece at Ohio, beating the Bobcats 69-51 in Athens.

Our GoldandBlack.com Analysis from the Boilermaker win.

LOST IN THIS ...

Purdue led by 20 at halftime, and several minutes into the second half, again led by 20.

Four minutes after the latter, a string of threes made it a six-point game. The Boilermakers have been down that road before you know.

It seems significant now that Purdue has won the game that even In a rout, that the Boilermakers did have to withstand a run, on the road, and beat it back and blew the game open again, that might be a valuable thing long-term.

