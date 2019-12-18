Purdue led by 20 at halftime, and several minutes into the second half, again led by 20.

Four minutes after the latter, a string of threes made it a six-point game. The Boilermakers have been down that road before you know.

It seems significant now that Purdue has won the game that even In a rout, that the Boilermakers did have to withstand a run, on the road, and beat it back and blew the game open again, that might be a valuable thing long-term.