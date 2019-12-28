Matt Haarms' absence at Ohio was masked by Purdue shooting well and doing most everything else so much better than the Bobcats. Against Butler, however, it was laid bare, at both ends of the floor, but more so defensively.

Purdue's been a solid defensive team all season, but much more so with Haarms than without, obviously. Does Purdue beat Butler with Haarms? There's no telling. But here's guessing the Bulldogs don't get to 70 with him on the floor.

That's how much he matters defensively. He is Purdue's centerpiece defensively, and his elite rim-protection capabilities are half the story. His length and mobility and ability to narrow passing windows are essential to a Boilermaker defense that prioritizes protecting the paint pretty much above all else.