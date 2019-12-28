Closing its non-conference season Saturday afternoon in Mackey Arena, Purdue rolled, routing Central Michigan 97-62 in its final game before the resumption of Big Ten play Jan. 2.

Sasha Stefanovic enjoyed another of those shooting outbursts, like the ones from the Texas and Virginia games, en route to a career-high 23 points, two of his seven triples coming in the game's opening two-and-a-half minutes.

He never let up.

"Kind of like the other times I've shot it well, I just tried to come out aggressive and be really confident in my shot," Stefanovic said. "Trevion (Williams) made a lot of good passes. He draws a lot of attention inside and made it a lot easier."

Stefanovic got Purdue off to a solid start, then triggered the avalanche later in the first half, making three more triples In the final four minutes of the first half, which ended with Purdue ahead by 30, 51-21.

"It's a game-changer," Coach Matt Painter said of Stefanovic's penchant this season for such runs of shot-making in Mackey Arena.

The sophomore's jump-shooting headlined the outing for Purdue, but the outcome wasn't solely a product of the Boilermakers' offensive showing.

Central Michigan visited West Lafayette ranking third nationally in scoring. Level of-competition skewed those numbers considerably, but nevertheless, the Chippewas averaged about 89 points per game prior to Saturday.

Thanks to some garbage-time informality — Purdue led by as many as 40 — Central Michigan got to 62, only 12 of which came in the game's decisive first 13 minutes or so.

And the Chippewas' points came at the price of gross inefficiency: 22 turnovers and 29-percent first-half shooting, 38 percent for the game.

That was a credit to Purdue's defense, which welcomed back centerpiece Matt Haarms, albeit in limited minutes, and attributable in part to the Boilermakers' ability to disrupt a fast-paced team, very similar to the opener vs. Green Bay.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers shot nearly 55 percent, a welcomed sight for a team that's struggled with "easy" offense this season.



Eric Hunter scored 16 and Williams and Haarms combined for 23 on 10-of-15 shooting. Williams also grabbed a dozen rebounds.