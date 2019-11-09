News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-09 23:05:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue-Texas

Texas' pressure on Purdue's guards seemed to disrupt the Boilermakers offensively.
Texas' pressure on Purdue's guards seemed to disrupt the Boilermakers offensively. (AP)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Saturday night, No. 23 Purdue dropped a rare home game, falling 70-66 to Texas.

Below, we break down a few of the finer points of the Boilermaker loss.

PRESSURE OF ALL KINDS AFFECTED PURDUE

Yes, Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams got 17 shots between them, but shots and quality low-post opportunities are two different things, and the Boilermakers didn't get all that many of the latter, especially early in the game.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}