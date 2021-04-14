GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Audio: Purdue coach Matt Painter's spring press conference

GoldandBlack.com Audio: Purdue coach Matt Painter's spring press conference
As he continues to work to finish out his staff and college basketball confronts a variety of seismic changes, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with local media on Wednesday to discuss his team, the state of the game and much more.
Hear what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com audio file of Painter's press conference.
