 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Audio: Purdue coach Matt Painter's spring press conference
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 11:54:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com Audio: Purdue coach Matt Painter's spring press conference

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue coach Matt Painter
Purdue coach Matt Painter is looking forward to a more normal off-season. (USA Today Sports)

As he continues to work to finish out his staff and college basketball confronts a variety of seismic changes, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with local media on Wednesday to discuss his team, the state of the game and much more.

Hear what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com audio file of Painter's press conference.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}