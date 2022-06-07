GoldandBlack.com Entrance Interview: Freshman Fletcher Loyer

One of the finest shooters in his class nationally, Fletcher Loyer joins Purdue's basketball program this week bringing with him a wealth of the sort of offensive skill that's meant so much to the Boilermakers in recent years.

So much so that the freshman will likely have an opportunity to make a considerable impact right away for this retooled Purdue team.

The transition from high school to this level of college basketball is rarely an easy one.

But Loyer may have some advantages. He's grown up around basketball, a coach's son. He's seen his older brother, Foster, make the jump, first at Michigan State, now Davidson, which Purdue will play against this season. Fletcher Loyer comes from from Coach Chris Johnson's highly structured system at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne.

"I'd say I'm not used to it, but a little more accustomed to it," Loyer said last week, prior to his enrollment. "Going into it, I think I'll be a little more comfortable living with the guys and just playing in and being part of that environment."

Another transition: Loyer will make that transition so many other great high school scorers do, in terms of adjusting to not being needed to shoot 25 times per game, it being more important to fit in around other high-level players.

Again, though, Loyer would seem to profile like a player who could make those shifts smoothly, with a big opportunity lying ahead In a revamped Purdue backcourt that loses star Jaden Ivey and four-year stalwarts Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter.

"I'm going in confident," Loyer said. "I think I can come in and play and help the team win. At the same time, you have to be a little bit realistic and know it's not going to be easy, that you're going to have challenges."

For much more from Loyer as he begins his college career, check out his full Entrance Interview right here.