 Roman Pitre | Entrance Interview
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-07 10:57:30 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com Entrance Interview: LB Roman Pitre

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

There is no more intriguing prospect in Purdue's Class of 2022 than Roman Pitre.

The 6-4, 220-pounder from University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge--located on the LSU campus--is slated to play linebacker. But, Pitre (pronounced PEA-tree) could grow into LEO. Or, perhaps a defensive end. Pitre is one of two linebackers in the most recent signing class, joining Domanick Moon.

Pitre also is part of a growing contingent of Boilermakers from Louisiana. To wit: He is one of three 2022 signees from Louisiana, joining Malachi Preciado and Curtis Deville.

In the Class of 2021, Purdue signed Jah'von Grigsby, who also played in Louisiana. And Purdue has a commitment in the class of 2023 from Louisiana QB Rickie Collins.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Pitre via Zoom to learn more about the rivals.com three-star prospect.

