GoldandBlack.com Entrance Interview: OL Andre' Oben

Purdue made an effort to bolster the trenches in the Class of 2022 by signing four offensive linemen. And one of the most promising is Andre' Oben.

Oben’s father, Roman, was a long-time NFL offensive tackle who entered the league as a third-round pick by the Giants in 1996. He also was a teammate of Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm at Louisville. Roman Oben is currently the NFL Vice President of Football Development.

The 6-5, 310-pound Andre' Oben, a Rivals.com three-star prospect, selected the Boilermakers over Syracuse and a raft of other schools after playing vs. some of the top prep talent in New Jersey.



He'll be joined in West Lafayette by fellow o-linemen Cross Watson, Vince Carpenter and Malachi Preciado. Jimmy Liston also is expected to join the roster this fall but is pursuing amateur wrestling this summer.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Oben for an Entrance Interview.