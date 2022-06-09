GoldandBlack.com Entrance Interview: OT Daniel Johnson
Purdue spent plenty of time scouring the portal for offensive linemen after the 2021 season. And it may have pulled out an underrated commodity in tackle Daniel Johnson.
Johnson recently arrived on campus after spending the previous four seasons at Kent State. The 6-5, 307-pound Johnson is a native of London, Ontario, playing for Central Catholic High. He was born in Nairobi, Kenya. A Class of 2018 product, Johnson has up to two seasons of eligibility.
At the least, Johnson will provide needed veteran depth to a still developing offensive line. At the best, he could earn a starting tackle spot for a line that lost right guard Tyler Witt and left tackle Eric Miller.
Learn more about Johnson in this Zoom interview.
