GoldandBlack.com football mailbag: Likelihood of spring season and more
Let's open up a can of mail!
Are you surprised more potential first-round picks aren’t taking the same road as Rondale Moore? If I was Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, between COVID-19 and potential injury, there’s no way I’d set foot on campus. I'd take classes on-line and work out for the draft.
BoilerGDog
I'm with you. Yes, I am surprised we haven't seen more players opt out, but you see dribs and drabs each day. And it's possible we will see more from the Big Ten now that the finality of its decision not to play this fall sets in. It's difficult for me to imagine players like Ohio State QB Justin Fields playing a spring season.
SportingNews.com is keeping a tally of notable college players who have opted out.
Can you handicap the chances of the Big Ten playing football in the fall of 2020, the spring of 2021, and the fall of 2021?
GABoilermakers
Fall of 2020: 0.0, Blutarsky's GPA
Spring of 2021: 75 percent
Fall of 2021: 100 percent
When will Purdue honor last year's seniors? Normally, they would give them a framed jersey at the spring game.
FortWaynePurdueBoiler
If there is a spring season, that would seem to be a good time to do it.
What will be the outlook on non-revenue sports and the athletic department's finances if we don't play football in the spring? And what is the likelihood of playing football in the spring with no changes in risks, whatever that might be?
Joe Purdue
With no football in the fall, the cuts figure to run deep within the Purdue athletic department. Reports indicate that A.D. Mike Bobinski will have to trim around $50 million. Don't expect any sports to be cut, but I would think everything is on the table: salary reductions, furloughs, travel reductions, unfilled positions, layoffs ... maybe even suspension of a sport for a season. Again, I am just guessing. It wouldn't be surprising to hear about cuts in the next week or so.
As for playing football in the spring with no changes in current risks? I don't see that happening. Risk will have to be reduced for the Big Ten to play football in spring 2021. And, it may be more manageable with promising reports of a new saliva test that is cheap, accurate and quick to turn around.
What kind of practice is allowed now that the season won't be played until--hopefully--the spring? Are they only allowed to condition? Is there a limit on how many hours they can practice? Can the coaches be involved?
Samster
Purdue hasn't said how it will proceed with workouts in the fall without football, and we haven't been able to ask Jeff Brohm about it.
Reports earlier this week said the NCAA's football oversight committee has developed a 12-hour schedule model for teams not playing this fall that was recommended to the NCAA's Division I council for approval on Tuesday. The model allots time for strength and conditioning, meetings and five hours of on-field activities with helmets. The model could be approved today.
How did Mitch Daniels vote on postponing the fall season? Would he be OK with Purdue playing even though the B1G is not?
grm14
The issue of how Big Ten presidents voted has become a hot topic. Penn State A.D. Sandy Barbour said on Monday in a Zoom press conference that she was unaware of any sort of vote by presidents that may have occurred on postponing the season.
“It is unclear to me whether or not there was a vote, no one’s ever told me there was,” Barbour said. “I just don't know whether there actually was a vote by the chancellors and presidents.”
And, according to Minnesota president Joan Gabel, there was no official vote taken to postpone the season. This comes after earlier media reports stated that a vote was taken, and it was 12-2 to postpone. (That vote outcome has been refuted, with some saying it was an 8-6 vote. Who knows?) So, as you can, see confusion and lack of communication rein. Where's the P.R. man? The Big Ten has been guilty of not handling postponement information well. A lack of transparancy has been bemoaned by many.
How do you think it will impact the Big Ten if the SEC and others successfully pull off a fall season?
PurHack
It won't look good if the SEC, ACC and Big 12--the three Power Five leagues still pushing forward--are able to do it. But, we are a long way from that happening. I just have to believe the medical advisors for the Big Ten were passing along grave information to league decision-makers for them to pull the plug so quickly. The health risk must have been too great. Who knows the long-term impact of getting COVID? And, while the odds may be long, what if a player dies? The Big Ten just didn't want to take any chances. And it's gonna pay a high financial price for punting on the season with millions in revenue foregone, while also currently get beat up in the court of public opinion. But this story is far from being finished.
Any positives to the season being postponed? Time for linemen to get bigger/stronger? Allow UCLA grad transfer QB Burton to learn the playbook?
Bullwhip Griffith
Those are two good ones. And the additional time also has to help players adapt and learn the defense of new coordinator Bob Diaco.
If some football is played in the fall, and some in the spring, what happens to bowls? Will some be played as normal after the fall season, then some played in the spring? Would there be two different national champions, or none at all?
Boilers222
I can't image there being two separate bowl seasons. If football is played this fall, I would think bowls will try to be played, too, along with a playoff. Doubt those things would be repeated in the spring--when the Big Ten and Pac-12 hope to play. At the least, the Big Ten and Pac-12 could crown league champs and hold a Rose Bowl, perhaps.
FYI: As of now, just 77 of 130 schools are moving forward with a fall football season.
