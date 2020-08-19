Are you surprised more potential first-round picks aren’t taking the same road as Rondale Moore? If I was Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, between COVID-19 and potential injury, there’s no way I’d set foot on campus. I'd take classes on-line and work out for the draft.

BoilerGDog

I'm with you. Yes, I am surprised we haven't seen more players opt out, but you see dribs and drabs each day. And it's possible we will see more from the Big Ten now that the finality of its decision not to play this fall sets in. It's difficult for me to imagine players like Ohio State QB Justin Fields playing a spring season.

SportingNews.com is keeping a tally of notable college players who have opted out.

Can you handicap the chances of the Big Ten playing football in the fall of 2020, the spring of 2021, and the fall of 2021?

GABoilermakers

Fall of 2020: 0.0, Blutarsky's GPA

Spring of 2021: 75 percent

Fall of 2021: 100 percent

When will Purdue honor last year's seniors? Normally, they would give them a framed jersey at the spring game.

FortWaynePurdueBoiler

If there is a spring season, that would seem to be a good time to do it.

What will be the outlook on non-revenue sports and the athletic department's finances if we don't play football in the spring? And what is the likelihood of playing football in the spring with no changes in risks, whatever that might be?

Joe Purdue

With no football in the fall, the cuts figure to run deep within the Purdue athletic department. Reports indicate that A.D. Mike Bobinski will have to trim around $50 million. Don't expect any sports to be cut, but I would think everything is on the table: salary reductions, furloughs, travel reductions, unfilled positions, layoffs ... maybe even suspension of a sport for a season. Again, I am just guessing. It wouldn't be surprising to hear about cuts in the next week or so.

As for playing football in the spring with no changes in current risks? I don't see that happening. Risk will have to be reduced for the Big Ten to play football in spring 2021. And, it may be more manageable with promising reports of a new saliva test that is cheap, accurate and quick to turn around.

What kind of practice is allowed now that the season won't be played until--hopefully--the spring? Are they only allowed to condition? Is there a limit on how many hours they can practice? Can the coaches be involved?

Samster

Purdue hasn't said how it will proceed with workouts in the fall without football, and we haven't been able to ask Jeff Brohm about it.

Reports earlier this week said the NCAA's football oversight committee has developed a 12-hour schedule model for teams not playing this fall that was recommended to the NCAA's Division I council for approval on Tuesday. The model allots time for strength and conditioning, meetings and five hours of on-field activities with helmets. The model could be approved today.

Story continues below photo

