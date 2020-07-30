How do you foresee this new schedule working out?

Samster

Gonna be interesting. Three pathes seem to be emerging: Start Aug. 29, start the original day of Sept. 5, or wait and start Sept. 19.



By starting Aug. 29--or Week Zero--and moving the league title game back a week to Dec. 12, the Big Ten would have 14 weeks to play 10 games. The built-in off weeks would allow for schedule flexibility that is so desirable in case a team is hit by a raft of infections and has to miss a week.

If the Big Ten stays with a Sept. 5 start, it would have 13 weeks to play 10 games, assuming the conference championship game is pushed to Dec. 12 from Dec. 5.



If the Big Ten waits to start until Sept. 19 and plays the league title game on Dec. 12, it will have 12 weeks to play 10 games.



League officials meet each Thursday to discuss topics. I would expect a revised schedule to be unveiled very soon, especially when you consider schools are slated to start training camp on Aug. 7.



When a schedule is announced, don't expect dates to be attached to the opponents. We'll probably just see the five teams Purdue will play at home and five it will play on the road. The TV people will fill in dates with matchups as the season goes on, I believe. And many think schedules will be front-loaded with divisional games.



Beyond quarterback, what are some position battles you’ll keep a close eye on?

Bullwhip Griffith

Good question! On offense, I am eager to see who wins the right guard and right tackle spots. Tight end will be good, as well. Can rising sophomore Payne Durham hold off talented redshirt freshmen Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller? Same goes for King Doerue at running back, which will be a very competitive spot.



On defense, who will be the end opposite George Karlaftis? And it will be fascinating to see how the entire secondary takes shape. Gotta believe Cory Trice will be one cornerback. But the other three spots are up for grabs. Some good options exist, however. The DBs could be good.



Who's gonna play backup nose tackle behind Lorenzo Neal this year and play NT next year?

BoilerN

I think you could see fellow fifth-year senior Anthony Watts play some nose, along with sophomore Lawrence Johnson. In fact, Johnson could be the future of the position. He flashed potential last season and could have a bright future.



