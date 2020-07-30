GoldandBlack.com football mailbag: Position battles, scheduling and more
Time to open up a big ol' can of mail!
How do you foresee this new schedule working out?
Samster
Gonna be interesting. Three pathes seem to be emerging: Start Aug. 29, start the original day of Sept. 5, or wait and start Sept. 19.
By starting Aug. 29--or Week Zero--and moving the league title game back a week to Dec. 12, the Big Ten would have 14 weeks to play 10 games. The built-in off weeks would allow for schedule flexibility that is so desirable in case a team is hit by a raft of infections and has to miss a week.
If the Big Ten stays with a Sept. 5 start, it would have 13 weeks to play 10 games, assuming the conference championship game is pushed to Dec. 12 from Dec. 5.
If the Big Ten waits to start until Sept. 19 and plays the league title game on Dec. 12, it will have 12 weeks to play 10 games.
League officials meet each Thursday to discuss topics. I would expect a revised schedule to be unveiled very soon, especially when you consider schools are slated to start training camp on Aug. 7.
When a schedule is announced, don't expect dates to be attached to the opponents. We'll probably just see the five teams Purdue will play at home and five it will play on the road. The TV people will fill in dates with matchups as the season goes on, I believe. And many think schedules will be front-loaded with divisional games.
Beyond quarterback, what are some position battles you’ll keep a close eye on?
Bullwhip Griffith
Good question! On offense, I am eager to see who wins the right guard and right tackle spots. Tight end will be good, as well. Can rising sophomore Payne Durham hold off talented redshirt freshmen Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller? Same goes for King Doerue at running back, which will be a very competitive spot.
On defense, who will be the end opposite George Karlaftis? And it will be fascinating to see how the entire secondary takes shape. Gotta believe Cory Trice will be one cornerback. But the other three spots are up for grabs. Some good options exist, however. The DBs could be good.
Who's gonna play backup nose tackle behind Lorenzo Neal this year and play NT next year?
BoilerN
I think you could see fellow fifth-year senior Anthony Watts play some nose, along with sophomore Lawrence Johnson. In fact, Johnson could be the future of the position. He flashed potential last season and could have a bright future.
Who will be on the starting offensive line for Game 1? Same question for Game 10.
Gold & Black
Wow. Who knows what the front--or any position, for that matter--will look like for Game 10. Or if we even will get to Game 10. I can make a good attempt at predicting the starting o-line for Game 1. Here you go: LT Grant Herrmanns; LG Cam Craig; C Sam Garvin; RG Will Bramel; RT Greg Long. I feel VERY good about the left side and center. The right side? Stay tuned. Bramel could reprise his role as the No. 1 right tackle. Mark Stickford could be the right guard. This is a HUGE season for the line, which holds the key to success for the attack.
Who will be Purdue's 10th B1G opponent?
Pogs
Good question. But, first: I wanna know if the three Big Ten East foes--vs. Rutgers, at IU and at Michigan--already on Purdue's 2020 schedule will remain the same. Let's assume so. For a 10th game, I would like to see the Boilermakers play host to Michigan State. The Spartans haven't been to WL since 2014. A visit from MSU would give Purdue five home games and five road games. Not counting Rutgers, the Big Ten team with the next longest drought since visiting West Lafayette after Michigan State? Penn State, which was last in WL in 2016 for a 62-24 romp. But Purdue did visit PSU last year.
Will the B1G regret not having non-con games?
laguna1
They are a good way to sharpen your team. And you can enhance your playoff resume, too. But the only thing a school like Purdue will miss is game-day revenue and an opportunity to build toward six wins needed for bowl eligibility. There is some thinking that by playing only Big Ten games in 2020, the league will have a better catalog of games for TV and could get more money because of it.
Who are the top two or three players that will return kicks and punts this year?
ehuffma1
No doubt about it: Purdue needs more from the return game, which historically hasn't been a strong point in West Lafayette. How bad was it in 2019? The Boilermakers finished last in the Big Ten in kickoff returns (15.8 ypc). Purdue last ran back a kickoff for a TD in 2013 (Akeem Hunt and Raheem Mostert). The Boilers weren't much better returning punts in 2019, ranking 11th in the Big Ten (5.6 ypr). Purdue last ran back a punt for a TD in 2009 (Aaron Valentin).
Rondale Moore and true freshman Marcellus Moore give Purdue two good options in the return game. Each has go-the-distance ability. Just get them the ball in space. And keep an eye on redshirt freshman TJ Sheffield.
