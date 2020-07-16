Let’s open a can of mail!

What's an acceptable win total for Jeff Brohm's squad in 2020?

With a 10-game, Big Ten-only schedule now on tap, how should fans judge success this year for Purdue? What should expectations be?

HartPU When Purdue was slated to play a 12-game schedule, I felt the Boilermakers should win between 6-7 games ... MAYBE eight if many things went well. Now, with three sneaky-tough non-league games off the schedule in Memphis, Air Force and Boston College, I think a 5-5 record is the base of acceptability coming off a 4-8 season marred by injuries. And a 5-5 mark may be good enough to earn a bowl, if there are bowls this season. A sub-.500 record? That may be hard to swallow for fans, as Jeff Brohm is in his fourth season. Yes, these are trying times ... still, every program is working under the same crazy conditions. I feel a .500 finish should be the benchmark in 2020--but perceptions will change based on who Purdue beats and how competitive it is very top competition.

How many more games will Rondale Moore play in a Purdue uniform?

GABoilermakers That’s simple: 10, if Purdue is able to play that many in 2020. I think most sane people expect Moore to turn pro after this season--his third in college. The redshirt sophomore has nothing left to prove. And his injury last year (season-ending hamstring in the fourth game) probably scared him. Time to get paid and not risk big bucks by suffering a catastrophic injury in college. Honestly, Moore probably could have gone pro after his freshman season, when he became the first true freshman in Big Ten annals to earn consensus All-American honors. Assuming there is a season, will players be made to wear any additional equipment--such as helmet visors--as protection from the virus?

Boilerphan I would think so. I have posted a few images on the message board of mouth visors and face visors being offered by helmet manufacturing companies. I also wouldn’t be shocked to see coaches wear masks on the sideline, and players perhaps being sprayed with disinfectant when they come off the field and at halftime. And maybe home teams won't dress-out 100-plus guys, limiting sideline player volume on game days.

Which of the two redshirt freshman tight ends—Kyle Bilodeau or Garret Miller—do you see having the biggest impact this year?

bear_down_chicago_89 This is a tough one. Like asking me to choose between a Whopper and a Big Mac. They both are good! I like Miller’s hands and athletic ability, two things which may give him an ever-so-slight edge. But I think both have a bright future, and I am eager to see how Jeff Brohm deploys these two. But know this: Sophomore Payne Durham is the current No. 1 tight end, and he will fight for the job. Story continues below photo



With an assumption that the season starts as scheduled, can you please post a reminder of the team's schedule between now and opening weekend?

LoreOfRob The first thing to know: Teams will need a six-week lead-in to the first game. So, assuming Purdue still starts on Sept. 5, a four-week training camp with full gear will kick off on Aug. 7. Two-weeks of mandatory no-pads workouts with coaching supervision can begin July 24. Right now, players are voluntarily on campus working out without supervision from coaches. Do you think Derrick Barnes will move back to defensive end? Given that we lack experience at that position, it would seem he is more valuable there than at inside linebacker.

Puturf86 Yes, Purdue lacks proven depth at end. Sophomores George Karlaftis and Branson Deen are the projected starting ends. After that? But the situation at linebacker may be even more dire than at end. The Boilermakers have a dearth of proven talent at linebacker as they transition to a base 3-4 defense under new coordinator Bob Diaco. And Barnes played his first two years in West Lafayette at linebacker, a position he prefers. He would appear to be a great anchor inside along with Jaylan Alexander.

On the outside (CAT and DOG spots), it looks like Purdue will go with JC transfer DaMarcus Mitchell and converted sophomore safety Jalen Graham.

But, stay tuned. Barnes could be shifted back to end if Purdue needs pass-rushing juice. He was one of the team’s best players up front in 2019 playing the “Leo” hybrid end/linebacker spot. Barnes tied Karlaftis for the team lead with 7.5 sacks in 2019, and his 11 TFLs were No. 2 on the squad. But I think he’ll stay at linebacker … for now. How much of the defensive scheme can be implemented given the practice situations, or will it be very vanilla? ArmourSquare Not an ideal time to be installing a new scheme, right? But at least new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco got in eight spring practices to begin on-field work with his 3-4 base scheme. No doubt, players have been studying all summer and working on the scheme among themselves, too. Soon (July 24), Diaco and his defensive staff will get to work hands-on with players. Then, Diaco will have four weeks of training camp. Bottom line: I don’t think you’ll see a “vanilla” scheme. The staff will have had enough time to get its schemes installed and play most--if not all--of its packages.

