Should Jeff Brohm give up play-calling duties?

IndyBoiler91

Interesting question. Like most head coaches, Jeff likes to be in control. Offense is his baby, his bailiwick. It’s what got him this job. It's his identity. Would he really give up pushing the buttons? I doubt it. But, it would be interesting to see Brian Brohm call plays and let Jeff become more of a manager. I thought Brian did a great job calling plays in the win vs. Iowa in the opener when Jeff was out with COVID. Brian is a much calmer personality than Jeff, FWIW. By not calling plays, Jeff could devote more time to defense and special teams, right?