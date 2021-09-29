 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Gallery: Opening Day for Purdue basketball
2021-09-29

GoldandBlack.com Gallery: Opening Day for Purdue basketball

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Formal preparations for the 2021-2022 basketball season are underway, as Purdue opened preseason practice on Tuesday.

For a collection of photos from Tuesday's opening practice in Mackey Arena, check out the gallery below.


