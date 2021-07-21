 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Gallery: Purdue's summer basketball practices
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-21 11:12:16 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com Gallery: Purdue's summer basketball practices

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue finally has its whole team together and can begin enjoying a normal college basketball off-season.

For a collection of photos from the Boilermakers' practices of the past week, check out our GoldandBlack.com Gallery below.



