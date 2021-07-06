GoldandBlack.com mail bag: Aussies ruling Big Ten punting
A look at the growing trend of Australian punters in the Big Ten.
And what do the second-teams on offense and defense look like? Is depth OK?
Which newcomers on offense and defense should shine?
All that and more! Time to open up the mail bag. Let's answer your questions!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news