Beyond quarterback, what will be the most interesting position battle in spring?

Bullwhip Griffith

I will be interested to watch how the o-line shakes out. I think the tackle spots probably are set, with Greg Long on the right side and Cam Craig on the left. Still, don't count out Eric Miller and Will Bramel, who has dealt with injury. It's the interior that will be most interesting to monitor. Where will Gus Hartwig settle? Guard? Or will he claim the center spot from Sam Garvin? Don't forget about Western Kentucky guard grad transfer Tyler Witt, who didn't change schools to sit the bench. Who else will battle at guard? Spencer Holstege? What about Kyle Jornigan and DJ Washington? Will Mark Stickford be a factor at guard? Keep an eye on tackle Josh Kaltenberger, who is one of the most promising young linemen. Lots of competition across the board.



Here is how I would set up the No. 1 line: LT Craig; LG Witt; C Hartwig; RG Holstege; RT Long.

