GoldandBlack.com mailbag: Inching closer on new defensive hire
Any update on the opening on the defensive staff? Will Purdue see players enter the portal? Are the Boilermakers looking for help in the portal? All that and more in the latest mailbag.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news