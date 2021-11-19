Jackson Anthrop describes himself as a "baseball person," so the Purdue receiver is eager to play in Wrigley Field this Saturday vs. Northwestern.

"Just being able to play there, that's really exciting," said Anthrop. "Seeing that on the schedule, that was one of the major things that made me come back (for a sixth season)."

Anthrop's family is filled with Cubs fans. But know this: He's a White Sox guy.