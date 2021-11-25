The Anthrop name resonates at Purdue.

John Anthrop played on Purdue's last Final Four team, back in 1980

Danny Anthrop was a star wideout on the football team from 2012-15.



Dru Anthrop helped Purdue win a hoops Big Ten title in 2009-10.

But Jackson Anthrop is the best of them all, better than dad Jon and brothers Dru and Danny. At least that's what Boilermaker co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard thinks.

"He probably is the greatest Anthrop to ever play here," said Shephard.

Hard to argue against that notion.

