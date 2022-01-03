The ink has barely dried on a breakthrough 2021 season that saw Purdue win nine games for the first time since 2003. But, it's time to turn the page to 2022.

While the roster remains a work in progress, with more comings and goings ahead, this is an early look at the how the offensive two-deep depth chart could look ... for now. It likely will change.



Known key offensive players who won't be back: WR Jackson Anthrop, QB Jack Plummer, RG Tyler Witt, WR David Bell, LT Greg Long, RB Zander Horvath.

