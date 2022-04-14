 Purdue football | projected depth chart | special teams
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-14 07:48:25 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com post-spring depth chart: Special teams

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Mitchell Fineran is back to reprise his role as one of the Big Ten's best kickers.
Mitchell Fineran is back to reprise his role as one of the Big Ten's best kickers. (Krockover Photography)

MORE: Projected offensive depth chart | Projected defensive depth chart | Spring Football Central

With spring football in the books, it's time to turn the page and focus on the upcoming season. Knowing that, here is our best guess as to how the special teams could look coming out of spring drills. It's worth noting that Purdue went through spring drills without a special teams coach after Marty Biagi left for Ole Miss in late February. Expect a hire soon.

{{ article.author_name }}