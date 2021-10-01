GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Minnesota
Sitting at 3-1 heading and heading into a timely bye week, Purdue looks to extend its strong start to the season Saturday when it hosts Minnesota.
Our GoldandBlack.com staff predictions.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news