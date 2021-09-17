GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Notre Dame
Following a 2-0 start during which the Boilermakers have showed very well, things now get heavy.
Purdue travels to 12th-ranked Notre Dame, another installment of its traditional rivalry with the Irish, now relegated to an off-and-on basis.
Anyway, our GoldandBlack.com staff predictions.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news