GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Ohio State
Having already carbombed a couple of College Football Playoff aspirants this season, Purdue gets another chance on Saturday to light the CFP field on fire, when it visits No. 6 Ohio State, for which every game from here on out is an elimination game.
Our GoldandBlack.com staff predictions.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news