GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Oregon State
A pivotal season for Purdue football kicks off on Saturday evening and relative normalcy returns when Oregon State visits Ross-Ade Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Our staff predictions for this tilt between the Boilermakers and Beavers. We have tweaked the format a bit this season to try to be more interesting and less redundant.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news