GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Tennessee
Purdue hopes to end a resurgent season on a high note at the Music City Bowl. It won't be easy, as the Boilermakers will be short-handed against Tennessee.
Our GoldandBlack.com staff predictions.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news