News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-03 10:22:59 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com weekly Purdue chat — Recap

Rxzjeakkycfarvi8fyvh
Purdue football recruiting and the upcoming Boilermaker season are two relevant topics this weekend in chat.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

A weekly standard for years now, our Wednesday Purdue chat sessions at GoldandBlack.com are a staple of our site.Discuss Purdue football, basketball and recruiting with our staff and community ever...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}