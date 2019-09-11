The total lack of offensive balance has surprised me. I think we all believed Purdue would be able to pass the ball well. And, it has, to the tune of averaging 466.0 yards passing to rank No. 3 in the nation.

And Elijah Sindelar has set the standard for signal-callers, throwing (104) and completing (68) more passes than anyone in America. He also paces the nation in passing yards (932) and touchdown tosses (9). But I thought the Boilermakers would be able to run better.