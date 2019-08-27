GoldandBlack.com Roundtable: Expectations for Purdue
In our first GoldandBlack.com Roundtable of the season, the question is this: What's a reasonable expectation for Purdue this season, which begins Friday night at Nevada?
TOM DIENHART — GOLDANDBLACK.COM
There is a lot to like about Purdue this year. The defense sounds like it has turned a corner and should be improved in all aspects — especially the pass rush. And the offense has lots of skill talent, led by Rondale Moore, in addition to having a veteran quarterback in Elijah Sindelar.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news