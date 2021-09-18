 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Saturday Night Simulcast: Purdue falls at Notre Dame
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-18 20:44:20 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com Saturday Night Simulcast: Purdue falls at Notre Dame

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

In this week's GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast — brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel — Alan Karpick, Tom Dienhart and Brian Neubert break down the Boilermakers' 27-13 loss at No. 12 Notre Dame, the quarterback situation, Drew Brees' TV work and more.

Audio version

