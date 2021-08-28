 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Jack Plummer, Purdue's season and more
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-28 09:32:21 -0500') }}

GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Jack Plummer, Purdue's season and more

In this week's GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast — brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel — Alan Karpick, Tom Dienhart and Brian Neubert discuss Jack Plummer being named as Purdue's starting quarterback, the season ahead, the Big Ten Alliance and much more.

