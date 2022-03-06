GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue's win over IU and more
In this week's GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast — brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel — Alan Karpick, Tom Dienhart and Brian Neubert discuss Purdue's narrow win over Indiana, the Big Ten Tournament, spring football and more.
