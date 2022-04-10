GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Spring FB recap; RAS, Mackey upgrades
In this week's GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast — brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel — Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick evaluate spring football and the spring game, plus weigh in on the Jeff Brohm contract extension, Ross-Ade Stadium and Mackey Arena renovations that were approved by the Board of Trustees on Friday.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.