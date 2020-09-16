 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Simulcast: The Big Ten's fall season
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
The topic: The Big Ten's plans for a nine-game season starting in late October.

Big Ten fall football is back, the league announced Wednesday — a nine-game regular season that'll kick off the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

In this GoldandBlack.com Simulcast — brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel — we discuss the season to come, the process involved and more.

