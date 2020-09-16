GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Simulcast: The Big Ten's fall season

GoldandBlack.com Simulcast: The Big Ten's fall season
Big Ten fall football is back, the league announced Wednesday — a nine-game regular season that'll kick off the weekend of Oct. 23-24.
In this GoldandBlack.com Simulcast — brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel — we discuss the season to come, the process involved and more.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.