GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Simulcast: The Big Ten's postponement of the fall season

{{ timeAgo('2020-08-11 21:48:42 -0500') }} football

Today's topic: The Big Ten season's postponement.

Tuesday, football season In the Big Ten was officially called off, or at least put on hold until spring.

GoldandBlack.com's Alan Karpick, Tom Dienhart and Brian Neubert discuss the story here in this GoldandBlack.com Simulcast, brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel.

Listen: Audio version

{{ article.author_name }}