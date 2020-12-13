GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Ssturday Simulcast: Can Purdue and IU actually play?

GoldandBlack.com Ssturday Simulcast: Can Purdue and IU actually play?
In this week's GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast (Sunday, this week) — brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel — we discuss the Big Ten's hopes that Purdue and Indiana can play this weekend, Boilermaker basketball and more.
