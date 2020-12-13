 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Ssturday Simulcast: Can Purdue and IU actually play?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-13 19:25:51 -0600') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com Ssturday Simulcast: Can Purdue and IU actually play?

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
This week's topics: A Purdue-IU re-do, Boilermaker basketball and more.

In this week's GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast (Sunday, this week) — brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel — we discuss the Big Ten's hopes that Purdue and Indiana can play this weekend, Boilermaker basketball and more.

Audio version

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}