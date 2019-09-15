News More News
Purdue's Saturday night loss to TCU will be the most discussed topic of this weekend's Sunday night Purdue chat session.
Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com members, join us tonight for our new feature — our Sunday night live video Purdue chat session.

Brian Neubert will answer your Purdue football, basketball or recruiting questions or comments live beginning at 9 p.m.

You can submit questions or comments in advance or join us for the chat session live at 9 p.m. A link/module will be provided here prior to the chat session.

